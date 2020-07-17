133 S. Peck Drive

Amenities
Hip Studio Apartment in Beverly Hills !! - Property Id: 85899
This is a hip studio apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement. It's strategic location allows you easy access to a host of world class retail (e.g. Beverly Center), entertainment and cultural amenities (e.g. LACMA). It is minutes away from Cedars Sinai and UCLA Hospital. Hungry for a world class education? UCLA and Santa Monical College are just a short drive away. The studio will have the following features:
* appliances (e.g. stove, dishwasher, microwave)
* hardwood floors
* central airconditioning
* laundry facilities on site
* Pet friendly
(Please note that not all pictures were taken from the actual apartment. However, they are representative of what is available and may have some slight variations.) Rent is $ 2,195.00 per month with a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent. Please contact the manager for more details.
