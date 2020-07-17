Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Hip Studio Apartment in Beverly Hills !! - Property Id: 85899



This is a hip studio apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement. It's strategic location allows you easy access to a host of world class retail (e.g. Beverly Center), entertainment and cultural amenities (e.g. LACMA). It is minutes away from Cedars Sinai and UCLA Hospital. Hungry for a world class education? UCLA and Santa Monical College are just a short drive away. The studio will have the following features:



* appliances (e.g. stove, dishwasher, microwave)

* hardwood floors

* central airconditioning

* laundry facilities on site

* Pet friendly



(Please note that not all pictures were taken from the actual apartment. However, they are representative of what is available and may have some slight variations.) Rent is $ 2,195.00 per month with a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent. Please contact the manager for more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/133-s.-peck-drive-beverly-hills-ca/85899

Property Id 85899



(RLNE5945738)