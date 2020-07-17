All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

133 S. Peck Drive

133 Peck Drive · (323) 803-8691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2195 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Hip Studio Apartment in Beverly Hills !! - Property Id: 85899

This is a hip studio apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement. It's strategic location allows you easy access to a host of world class retail (e.g. Beverly Center), entertainment and cultural amenities (e.g. LACMA). It is minutes away from Cedars Sinai and UCLA Hospital. Hungry for a world class education? UCLA and Santa Monical College are just a short drive away. The studio will have the following features:

* appliances (e.g. stove, dishwasher, microwave)
* hardwood floors
* central airconditioning
* laundry facilities on site
* Pet friendly

(Please note that not all pictures were taken from the actual apartment. However, they are representative of what is available and may have some slight variations.) Rent is $ 2,195.00 per month with a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent. Please contact the manager for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/133-s.-peck-drive-beverly-hills-ca/85899
Property Id 85899

(RLNE5945738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

