Beverly Hills, CA
133 S Peck Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

133 S Peck Dr

133 Peck Drive · (323) 803-8691
Location

133 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2895 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills !!! - Property Id: 172344

This is a hip one (1) bedroom apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement. It's strategic location allows you easy access to a host of world class retail, enter-tainment and cultural amenities . It is minutes away from Cedars Sinai & UCLA Hospital. UCLA and Santa Monical College are just a short drive away. The apartment will have the following features; appliances (e.g. stove, dishwasher, microwave) , hardwood floors, central air conditioning, laundry facilities on site, Pet friendly.

Rent is $ 2,895.00 per month with a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent. All utilities will be paid for by the tenants. Finally, although pictures have been provided for your reference. Please be informed that some of them were taken from other units that have similar or identical features. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please contact the manager via email or text.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 S Peck Dr have any available units?
133 S Peck Dr has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 S Peck Dr have?
Some of 133 S Peck Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 S Peck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
133 S Peck Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 S Peck Dr pet-friendly?
No, 133 S Peck Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 133 S Peck Dr offer parking?
No, 133 S Peck Dr does not offer parking.
Does 133 S Peck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 S Peck Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 S Peck Dr have a pool?
No, 133 S Peck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 133 S Peck Dr have accessible units?
No, 133 S Peck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 133 S Peck Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 S Peck Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 S Peck Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 S Peck Dr has units with air conditioning.
