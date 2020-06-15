133 S Peck Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Charming 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills !!! - Property Id: 172344



This is a hip one (1) bedroom apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement. It's strategic location allows you easy access to a host of world class retail, enter-tainment and cultural amenities . It is minutes away from Cedars Sinai & UCLA Hospital. UCLA and Santa Monical College are just a short drive away. The apartment will have the following features; appliances (e.g. stove, dishwasher, microwave) , hardwood floors, central air conditioning, laundry facilities on site, Pet friendly.



Rent is $ 2,895.00 per month with a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent. All utilities will be paid for by the tenants. Finally, although pictures have been provided for your reference. Please be informed that some of them were taken from other units that have similar or identical features. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please contact the manager via email or text.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172344

(RLNE5807773)