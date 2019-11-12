All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
128 South CANON Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

128 South CANON Drive

128 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 half Bathroom in a triplex newly remodeled & rebuilt (2016) 2- story bungalow townhome with it's own private patio in the heart of Beverly Hills. Each bungalow is unique and has its own address, private entrance, and 2-spaces in the parking garage. Spa style bathrooms for every bedroom. Downstairs guest bathroom. Luxury finishes at every turn. Modern kitchen with island with new high-end appliances. Controlled access. Get the feel of living in your own luxury house. Close proximity to The Montage, The Sixty, and The Regent Beverly Wilshire hotel, amazing restaurants and shops. Beverly Hills is a world-renowned icon of sophistication, luxury, service and the premiere destination for the best shopping (Rodeo Drive) restaurants and extraordinary art & culture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 South CANON Drive have any available units?
128 South CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 128 South CANON Drive have?
Some of 128 South CANON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 South CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 South CANON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 South CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 South CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 128 South CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 South CANON Drive offers parking.
Does 128 South CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 South CANON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 South CANON Drive have a pool?
No, 128 South CANON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 South CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 South CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 South CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 South CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 South CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 South CANON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

