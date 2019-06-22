All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1248 LEONA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1248 LEONA Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

1248 LEONA Drive

1248 Leona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1248 Leona Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Poised on over half an acre, come home to this Tuscan Villa in the heart of Beverly Hills. Only moments away from the historic Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Dr., this newly constructed masterpiece merges classical architecture with contemporary interior design, lux finishes & smart home features. The main living area is beautifully accented by a grand foyer, a sweeping staircase, great room with a library/office combo and formal dinning room - all leading to the garden. A seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining. The guest bedroom with its en suite bathroom can be found downstairs and the remaining bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, are upstairs. For the car aficionado, the large motor-court will comfortably store your fleet of cars. Beautifully furnished throughout, truly majestic!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 LEONA Drive have any available units?
1248 LEONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1248 LEONA Drive have?
Some of 1248 LEONA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 LEONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1248 LEONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 LEONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1248 LEONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1248 LEONA Drive offer parking?
No, 1248 LEONA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1248 LEONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 LEONA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 LEONA Drive have a pool?
No, 1248 LEONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1248 LEONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1248 LEONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 LEONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 LEONA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 LEONA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1248 LEONA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBeverly Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts