1248 LEONA Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Poised on over half an acre, come home to this Tuscan Villa in the heart of Beverly Hills. Only moments away from the historic Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Dr., this newly constructed masterpiece merges classical architecture with contemporary interior design, lux finishes & smart home features. The main living area is beautifully accented by a grand foyer, a sweeping staircase, great room with a library/office combo and formal dinning room - all leading to the garden. A seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining. The guest bedroom with its en suite bathroom can be found downstairs and the remaining bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, are upstairs. For the car aficionado, the large motor-court will comfortably store your fleet of cars. Beautifully furnished throughout, truly majestic!