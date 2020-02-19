All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive

124 Reeves Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming four-plex in the heart of Beverly Hills. One short block to the exclusive shops along Wilshire Blvd. Vintage character details, original hardwood floors and decorative tiled baths. Sorry no pets.
This upper front unit has hardwood floors , granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, combination washer/dryer and a large balcony overlooking the tree lined street.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Upper.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/beverly-hills-1-bed-1-bath/1139/

IT490214 - IT49CW1139

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have any available units?
124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have?
Some of 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive offers parking.
Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have a pool?
No, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have accessible units?
No, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124-5 124 S. Reeves Drive has units with air conditioning.

