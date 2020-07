Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This best of Beverly Hills locations! Walk out your door to highest end restaurants and shopping within steps of your front door. Spago, AKA, Sixty, Montage, Blue Bottle, Starbucks, walkable with in one - two blocks. RODEO DRIVE four blocks away! One bedroom one bath approximately 800 sq ft. Showings are M- F 9am to 5pm. Call to setup a tour today! 1-800 455- RENT.