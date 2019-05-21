Rent Calculator
1119 Wallace Ridge
1119 Wallace Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Location
1119 Wallace Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills
Amenities
pool
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
Set above it all in Trousdale Estates, beautifully appointed mid century modern.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge have any available units?
1119 Wallace Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beverly Hills, CA
.
What amenities does 1119 Wallace Ridge have?
Some of 1119 Wallace Ridge's amenities include pool, ice maker, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1119 Wallace Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Wallace Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Wallace Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Wallace Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills
.
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge offer parking?
No, 1119 Wallace Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Wallace Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1119 Wallace Ridge has a pool.
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1119 Wallace Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Wallace Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Wallace Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Wallace Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
