110 North OAKHURST Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

110 North OAKHURST Drive

110 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2-story Mediterranean with very high ceilings in the entry and living room. All first floor has marble floors. Very large master bedroom with nice size backyard and pool. Great home for entertaining. Now Available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
110 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 110 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

