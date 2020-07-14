All apartments in Bermuda Dunes
Mirabella
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Mirabella

40300 Washington St · (760) 919-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit C203 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit T104 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirabella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. Reach out to us by phone or by email for matters that cannot be handled digitally. For more information, please visit our page regarding the office closure.

Welcome to Mirabella Apartments, a luxury apartment community in vibrant Southern California where your comfort and well-being take precedence. Our luxurious one or two bedroom Bermuda Dunes apartments are ready to be your new home. Featuring all the amenities that make life more comfortable and located just off the I-10, we offer a world of incomparable convenience both inside and outside our pet-friendly grounds.

From the newly designed health club to the picnic area, we thought of everything you might need. Our 3 soothing spas and swimming pools make it easy to get outside and enjoy the grounds no matter the time of year. Our picnic areas with newly upgraded grilling stations is also perfect for hosting an outdoor gathering of friends and fam

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $300 (1x1), $400 (2x2) OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
restrictions: Dogs are subject to breed restrictions and interview
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered and Uncovered Spaces.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mirabella have any available units?
Mirabella has 5 units available starting at $1,332 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mirabella have?
Some of Mirabella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirabella currently offering any rent specials?
Mirabella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mirabella pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirabella is pet friendly.
Does Mirabella offer parking?
Yes, Mirabella offers parking.
Does Mirabella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mirabella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirabella have a pool?
Yes, Mirabella has a pool.
Does Mirabella have accessible units?
No, Mirabella does not have accessible units.
Does Mirabella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mirabella has units with dishwashers.
Does Mirabella have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mirabella has units with air conditioning.
