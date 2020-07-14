Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving tennis court

Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. Reach out to us by phone or by email for matters that cannot be handled digitally. For more information, please visit our page regarding the office closure.



Welcome to Mirabella Apartments, a luxury apartment community in vibrant Southern California where your comfort and well-being take precedence. Our luxurious one or two bedroom Bermuda Dunes apartments are ready to be your new home. Featuring all the amenities that make life more comfortable and located just off the I-10, we offer a world of incomparable convenience both inside and outside our pet-friendly grounds.



From the newly designed health club to the picnic area, we thought of everything you might need. Our 3 soothing spas and swimming pools make it easy to get outside and enjoy the grounds no matter the time of year. Our picnic areas with newly upgraded grilling stations is also perfect for hosting an outdoor gathering of friends and fam