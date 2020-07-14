Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $300 (1x1), $400 (2x2) OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
restrictions: Dogs are subject to breed restrictions and interview
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered and Uncovered Spaces.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.