Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven Property Amenities carport clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bike storage hot tub media room package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill

Medici is conveniently located off the I-10 freeway in the heart of the Coachella Valley. We offer spacious renovated apartment homes with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Just a tee shot away from the classic Bermuda Dunes Country Club, you can enjoy a round of golf, nearby dining, shopping at the famous El Paseo shops, movie theatres, and much more. Come see our three open floor plans that offer built in computer desks and spacious patios. Our resort style sparkling pool offers a Bar-B-Que area, Private Cabanas, and Flat Screen TV for your enjoyment and relaxation. Our residents also enjoy a 24 hour fitness center, Saunas, Tot Lot and designated pet areas, there is something for everyone!



Medici is professionally managed by The REMM Group. With management and maintenance on-site, fast and efficient service is our top priority. The importance and happiness of our residents is what we strive for. Visit our office today to experience top notch cus