Last updated July 14 2020

Medici

79090 Avenue 42nd · (760) 209-1109
Location

79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Medici.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Medici is conveniently located off the I-10 freeway in the heart of the Coachella Valley. We offer spacious renovated apartment homes with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Just a tee shot away from the classic Bermuda Dunes Country Club, you can enjoy a round of golf, nearby dining, shopping at the famous El Paseo shops, movie theatres, and much more. Come see our three open floor plans that offer built in computer desks and spacious patios. Our resort style sparkling pool offers a Bar-B-Que area, Private Cabanas, and Flat Screen TV for your enjoyment and relaxation. Our residents also enjoy a 24 hour fitness center, Saunas, Tot Lot and designated pet areas, there is something for everyone!

Medici is professionally managed by The REMM Group. With management and maintenance on-site, fast and efficient service is our top priority. The importance and happiness of our residents is what we strive for. Visit our office today to experience top notch cus

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $450 - $550
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Medici have any available units?
Medici doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bermuda Dunes, CA.
What amenities does Medici have?
Some of Medici's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Medici currently offering any rent specials?
Medici is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Medici pet-friendly?
Yes, Medici is pet friendly.
Does Medici offer parking?
Yes, Medici offers parking.
Does Medici have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Medici offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Medici have a pool?
Yes, Medici has a pool.
Does Medici have accessible units?
No, Medici does not have accessible units.
Does Medici have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Medici has units with dishwashers.
Does Medici have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Medici has units with air conditioning.
