Berkeley, CA
Warring Street Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

Warring Street Apartments

2461 Warring St · (925) 241-5284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA 94704
Panoramic Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom One Bathroom-2

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

One Bedroom One Bathroom-1

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom One Bathroom-1

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Two Bedroom One Bathroom-2

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Penthouse-1

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warring Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of Downtown Berkeley, Warring Street Apartment Homes are walking distance to shopping and dining in any direction you travel. Also within walking distance is the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. However, if you do not wish to travel by foot - No Worries - the BART station is just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400 – $3500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: $125/month (reserved).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warring Street Apartments have any available units?
Warring Street Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,500 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,200. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does Warring Street Apartments have?
Some of Warring Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warring Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Warring Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warring Street Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Warring Street Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does Warring Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Warring Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Warring Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Warring Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Warring Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Warring Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Warring Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Warring Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Warring Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warring Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
