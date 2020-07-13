Warring Street Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator garage parking on-site laundry internet access

Located in the heart of Downtown Berkeley, Warring Street Apartment Homes are walking distance to shopping and dining in any direction you travel. Also within walking distance is the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. However, if you do not wish to travel by foot - No Worries - the BART station is just minutes away.