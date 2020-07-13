2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Panoramic Hill
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
1 Bedroom
One Bedroom One Bathroom-2
$2,500
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft
One Bedroom One Bathroom-1
$2,500
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Two Bedroom One Bathroom-1
$3,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom-2
$3,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Penthouse-1
$3,600
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warring Street Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of Downtown Berkeley, Warring Street Apartment Homes are walking distance to shopping and dining in any direction you travel. Also within walking distance is the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. However, if you do not wish to travel by foot - No Worries - the BART station is just minutes away.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)