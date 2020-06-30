Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage online portal smoke-free community

Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA. Informally known as “TG,” we like to consider ourselves the right-sized option for anyone looking for a pet-friendly, spacious and no-frills-necessary apartment. Our apartments are straightforward, and our rooftop deck is the perfect place to unwind. We’re also in the middle of a light makeover, so many of our apartments are being upgraded with bamboo flooring and new carpet. Please contact us, or continue to peruse our website, for more information.