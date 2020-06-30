All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Telegraph Gardens

Open Now until 6pm
3001 Telegraph Avenue · (510) 345-1158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Claremont Elmwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$3,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Telegraph Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
smoke-free community
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA. Informally known as “TG,” we like to consider ourselves the right-sized option for anyone looking for a pet-friendly, spacious and no-frills-necessary apartment. Our apartments are straightforward, and our rooftop deck is the perfect place to unwind. We’re also in the middle of a light makeover, so many of our apartments are being upgraded with bamboo flooring and new carpet. Please contact us, or continue to peruse our website, for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 base deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $65
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Telegraph Gardens have any available units?
Telegraph Gardens has 7 units available starting at $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does Telegraph Gardens have?
Some of Telegraph Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Telegraph Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Telegraph Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Telegraph Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Telegraph Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Telegraph Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Telegraph Gardens offers parking.
Does Telegraph Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Telegraph Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Telegraph Gardens have a pool?
No, Telegraph Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Telegraph Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Telegraph Gardens has accessible units.
Does Telegraph Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Telegraph Gardens has units with dishwashers.
