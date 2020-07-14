All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Allston + Stadium

Open Now until 6pm
2312 Fulton Street Suite C · (510) 398-4775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA 94704
Downtown Berkeley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allston + Stadium.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
conference room
package receiving
pool table
In light of the impact of COVID-19 on our community and students, we’re now offering flexible, short-term rental options. Contact our leasing team for more information. Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allston + Stadium have any available units?
Allston + Stadium has 2 units available starting at $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does Allston + Stadium have?
Some of Allston + Stadium's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allston + Stadium currently offering any rent specials?
Allston + Stadium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allston + Stadium pet-friendly?
Yes, Allston + Stadium is pet friendly.
Does Allston + Stadium offer parking?
No, Allston + Stadium does not offer parking.
Does Allston + Stadium have units with washers and dryers?
No, Allston + Stadium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Allston + Stadium have a pool?
No, Allston + Stadium does not have a pool.
Does Allston + Stadium have accessible units?
No, Allston + Stadium does not have accessible units.
Does Allston + Stadium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allston + Stadium has units with dishwashers.
