Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4

2704 Le Conte Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Welcome home to this cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in the Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley!

This light-filled, airy unit has everything you need to live comfortably. It’s furnished, however, it can be rented as unfurnished if needed at the same price.

Featuring:
- The kitchen already equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Central wall heating
- Negotiable on pets (the owner wants pet rent and pet deposit)
- 2 storage (in front of the carport; cabinet in the garage in the other building)
- Assigned carport parking

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, sewage, cable, and Internet. HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A1DY1dUX3xV

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 77

Nearby parks: Mining Circle, Glendale-La Loma Park, and Terrace View Park.

Bus lines:
52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.2 mile
F Adeline - Market Transbay - 0.2 mile
65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.8 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5846098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

