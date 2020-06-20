2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Welcome home to this cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in the Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley!



This light-filled, airy unit has everything you need to live comfortably. It’s furnished, however, it can be rented as unfurnished if needed at the same price.



Featuring:

- The kitchen already equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Central wall heating

- Negotiable on pets (the owner wants pet rent and pet deposit)

- 2 storage (in front of the carport; cabinet in the garage in the other building)

- Assigned carport parking



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, sewage, cable, and Internet. HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A1DY1dUX3xV



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 77



Nearby parks: Mining Circle, Glendale-La Loma Park, and Terrace View Park.



Bus lines:

52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.2 mile

F Adeline - Market Transbay - 0.2 mile

65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 0.8 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.8 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.8 mile



