Excellent Location: Close proximity to University of California Campus. 3 blocks to downtown Berkeley BART. Walking distance to shops, Cafes, Theaters, Restaurants. Coin-operated laundry on-premise.
Commuter bus directly to Lawrence Labratory research Center.
1 year lease. Less time is negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have any available units?
2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 pet-friendly?