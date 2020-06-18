All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703

2330 Mckinley Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2330 Mckinley Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94703
Central Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8493c305e7f42810a0ff2d 1 year lease. Excellent Location: Close proximity to University of California Campus. 3 blocks to downtown Berkeley BART. Walking distance to shops, Cafes, Theaters, Restaurants. Coin-operated laundry on-premise.

Commuter bus directly to Lawrence Labratory research Center.

1 year lease. Less time is negotiable.

(RLNE5683644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have any available units?
2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 offer parking?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have a pool?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have accessible units?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity