2133 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

KEY FEATURES

Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below)

Lease Duration: 12 Months

Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below)

Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated

Floor: 2nd

Property Type: Apartment



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Cable-ready

Intercom system

Hardwood floor

Tile floor

Granite countertop



BUILDING FEATURES

Seismically Retrofit

Controlled access

On-street parking

Off-street parking



LEASE TERMS

Pet: $75 added to the base month per pet

Water and garbage are flat fees paid in addition to the base rent.

Parking is available for an additional $85/month.

Smoking is not permitted on the premises.



Contact info:

(510)280-5050

vacancies@kasaproperties.com



Professionally Managed by:

Kasa Operations LLC



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $5,190, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.