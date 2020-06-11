2133 Grant Street

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below)
Lease Duration: 12 Months
Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below)
Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Apartment
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop
BUILDING FEATURES
Seismically Retrofit
Controlled access
On-street parking
Off-street parking
LEASE TERMS
Pet: $75 added to the base month per pet
Water and garbage are flat fees paid in addition to the base rent.
Parking is available for an additional $85/month.
Smoking is not permitted on the premises.
Contact info:
(510)280-5050
vacancies@kasaproperties.com
Professionally Managed by:
Kasa Operations LLC
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $5,190, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.