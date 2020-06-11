All apartments in Berkeley
2133 Grant Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:48 PM

2133 Grant Street

2133 Grant Street · (510) 907-7227
Location

2133 Grant Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
Central Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
KEY FEATURES
Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below)
Lease Duration: 12 Months
Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below)
Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop

BUILDING FEATURES
Seismically Retrofit
Controlled access
On-street parking
Off-street parking

LEASE TERMS
Pet: $75 added to the base month per pet
Water and garbage are flat fees paid in addition to the base rent.
Parking is available for an additional $85/month.
Smoking is not permitted on the premises.

Contact info:
(510)280-5050
vacancies@kasaproperties.com

Professionally Managed by:
Kasa Operations LLC

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $5,190, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Grant Street have any available units?
2133 Grant Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2133 Grant Street have?
Some of 2133 Grant Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Grant Street does offer parking.
Does 2133 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 2133 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 2133 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2133 Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
