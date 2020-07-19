1933 Stuart Street - B

Amenities

on-site laundry parking internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

1933 Stuart St #B



A rental apartment approximately 725 sq ft is available by South Berkeley close to downtown and UC Berkeley. This beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment with a Spacious Living Room and Kitchen. 1-parking space is assigned. Location is very convenient and close to all different restaurants, cafes and etc. Perfect for the small family and student!



Looking for tenants that can move-in immediately



Please text or call Carmen at (510) 260-9433 for viewing schedule. CalBRE#01918064



Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc - Richmond office

CalBRE#01962644



Features:

- Stove

- Refrigerator

- Off-Street Parking

- Coin-Op Laundry



Lease Term:

Rent: $2500 + Security Deposit $2500 (Cashier's check only).

Tenant(s) shall pay all Utilities, include PG&E and Internet,

Owner Pay water, garbage and sewer etc.

Renters' Insurance is required / No pets allowed / No smoking / min 1 year lease

Background and Credit Checks are Required



Requires first month's rent and security deposit to move in. Total $5000.



To apply, please visit our website at - kkc.managebuilding.com and click "Apply Now" to fill out the online application. Upon submission of your completed application form, please upload a copy of the following documents :



- Most recent W2 (2019) or last year's tax return if you are self employment

- last 2 pay stubs

- current bank statement

- a copy of ID/Driver's License



Once you have completed your application and submitted all of your documents, we will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A non-refundable application fee of $35 per adult will be required. Credit card is accepted.