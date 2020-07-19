All apartments in Berkeley
1933 Stuart Street - B
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

1933 Stuart Street - B

1933 Stuart Street · (510) 260-9433
Location

1933 Stuart Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1933 Stuart St #B

A rental apartment approximately 725 sq ft is available by South Berkeley close to downtown and UC Berkeley. This beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment with a Spacious Living Room and Kitchen. 1-parking space is assigned. Location is very convenient and close to all different restaurants, cafes and etc. Perfect for the small family and student!

Looking for tenants that can move-in immediately

Please text or call Carmen at (510) 260-9433 for viewing schedule. CalBRE#01918064

Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc - Richmond office
CalBRE#01962644

Features:
- Stove
- Refrigerator
- Off-Street Parking
- Coin-Op Laundry

Lease Term:
Rent: $2500 + Security Deposit $2500 (Cashier's check only).
Tenant(s) shall pay all Utilities, include PG&E and Internet,
Owner Pay water, garbage and sewer etc.
Renters' Insurance is required / No pets allowed / No smoking / min 1 year lease
Background and Credit Checks are Required

Requires first month's rent and security deposit to move in. Total $5000.

To apply, please visit our website at - kkc.managebuilding.com and click "Apply Now" to fill out the online application. Upon submission of your completed application form, please upload a copy of the following documents :

- Most recent W2 (2019) or last year's tax return if you are self employment
- last 2 pay stubs
- current bank statement
- a copy of ID/Driver's License

Once you have completed your application and submitted all of your documents, we will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A non-refundable application fee of $35 per adult will be required. Credit card is accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Stuart Street - B have any available units?
1933 Stuart Street - B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Stuart Street - B have?
Some of 1933 Stuart Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Stuart Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Stuart Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Stuart Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Stuart Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1933 Stuart Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Stuart Street - B offers parking.
Does 1933 Stuart Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Stuart Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Stuart Street - B have a pool?
No, 1933 Stuart Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Stuart Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1933 Stuart Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Stuart Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Stuart Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
