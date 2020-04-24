All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1900 Woolsey Street - C

1900 Woolsey Street · (925) 984-5739
Location

1900 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny and charming 1 BR/1 BA unit in great location, across from BART. Upper unit with wood beams and refinished hardwood flooring, one assigned parking space, bedroom walk-in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Water and garbage service included. $2300 rent. $2500 deposit. Sorry, no pets or smoking. View after July 7, 2020. Move-in mid to late July 2020. Click the "Rental Application"-->"Apply Online" link at the office website - www.WestproRealty.com to apply. Click the "Rental Requirements" link for further information. Text or call and leave message (925) 984-5739 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have any available units?
1900 Woolsey Street - C has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have?
Some of 1900 Woolsey Street - C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Woolsey Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Woolsey Street - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Woolsey Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Woolsey Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Woolsey Street - C does offer parking.
Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Woolsey Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have a pool?
No, 1900 Woolsey Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have accessible units?
No, 1900 Woolsey Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Woolsey Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Woolsey Street - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Woolsey Street - C does not have units with air conditioning.
