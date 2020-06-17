1816 Woolsey Street - 2

Amenities

dishwasher playground furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

This clean and bright furnished studio unit is a walkers and bikers paradise. This home has an excellent walk score of 90 so daily errands don't require a car. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. This beautiful house is centrally located in the South Berkeley neighborhood near the Greg Brown Park, Grove Recreation Center and Grove Playground. Street parking is available.



If you love swimming, it is just near the McLaughlin Eastshore State Park. This property is near Berkeley Bowl, Whole Foods Market, and Ashby Marketplace. It is just a four-minute walk from the Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae and the Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond at the Ashby stop. Needed a home in the heart of Berkeley? Come visit and apply now as this may sell like hotcakes.

No Pets Allowed