Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

1816 Woolsey Street - 2

1816 Woolsey Street · (510) 220-2989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1816 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
playground
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
This clean and bright furnished studio unit is a walkers and bikers paradise. This home has an excellent walk score of 90 so daily errands don't require a car. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. This beautiful house is centrally located in the South Berkeley neighborhood near the Greg Brown Park, Grove Recreation Center and Grove Playground. Street parking is available.

If you love swimming, it is just near the McLaughlin Eastshore State Park. This property is near Berkeley Bowl, Whole Foods Market, and Ashby Marketplace. It is just a four-minute walk from the Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae and the Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond at the Ashby stop. Needed a home in the heart of Berkeley? Come visit and apply now as this may sell like hotcakes.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have any available units?
1816 Woolsey Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have?
Some of 1816 Woolsey Street - 2's amenities include dishwasher, playground, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Woolsey Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Woolsey Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
