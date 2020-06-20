1635 Francisco Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 3 bdrm/1 Bath apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 5 unit building, just two blocks from the North Berkeley BART Station and minutes to UC Berkeley, Trader Joe's and the Gourmet Ghetto.



Good natural light from east facing living room and bedroom windows. Open kitchen. Hardwood floors and carpet. Large patio area off the master bedroom. On-site shared laundry room.



Rent is $2,800/month; security deposit is $4,000. NO SMOKING. One year lease. Tenant pays gas and electricity (PG&E) and water. MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE.



For further information or to make an appointment for viewing contact Tyra Wright (510) 680-3043