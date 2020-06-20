All apartments in Berkeley
1635 Francisco Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:10 AM

1635 Francisco Street

1635 Francisco Street · (510) 237-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 Francisco Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
Central Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3 bdrm/1 Bath apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 5 unit building, just two blocks from the North Berkeley BART Station and minutes to UC Berkeley, Trader Joe's and the Gourmet Ghetto.  

Good natural light from east facing living room and bedroom windows. Open kitchen.  Hardwood floors and carpet. Large patio area off the master bedroom.  On-site shared laundry room.

Rent is $2,800/month; security deposit is $4,000. NO SMOKING. One year lease. Tenant pays gas and electricity (PG&E) and water.  MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE.

For further information or to make an appointment for viewing contact Tyra Wright (510) 680-3043

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Francisco Street have any available units?
1635 Francisco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
What amenities does 1635 Francisco Street have?
Some of 1635 Francisco Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Francisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Francisco Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Francisco Street pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Francisco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1635 Francisco Street offer parking?
No, 1635 Francisco Street does not offer parking.
Does 1635 Francisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Francisco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Francisco Street have a pool?
No, 1635 Francisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Francisco Street have accessible units?
No, 1635 Francisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Francisco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Francisco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Francisco Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 Francisco Street does not have units with air conditioning.
