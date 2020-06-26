Randie Villa

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 SOMERSET VILLAS



conveniently located near 3 free way access points 605,91 and 105.



This spacious and private 1 Bedroom 1 Bath

*New remodeled apartment

New vinyl wood floors throughout the living room, dining room , kitchen ,and in the bedroom.

* floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space a. * bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. *Ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom. * on-site laundry facility. * Bellflower has its very own school district. **POOL****ON SITE PARKING***PET FRIENDLY*(ASK FOR DETAILS)*POOL***ON SITE PARKING**

$1450/month - water & trash included. +1 parking/storage-Deposit BOC As Low As $800 -$35 Application Fee for any one over 18 (Adult)

Pet Friendly with Deposit (Ask for details)



CALL TO SCHEDULE A TOUR NOW (562)991-1662



