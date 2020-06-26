All apartments in Bellflower
Bellflower, CA
Randie Villa
Randie Villa

9348 Somerset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

9348 Somerset Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 SOMERSET VILLAS - Property Id: 78134

conveniently located near 3 free way access points 605,91 and 105.

This spacious and private 1 Bedroom 1 Bath
*New remodeled apartment
New vinyl wood floors throughout the living room, dining room , kitchen ,and in the bedroom.
* floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space a. * bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. *Ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom. * on-site laundry facility. * Bellflower has its very own school district. **POOL****ON SITE PARKING***PET FRIENDLY*(ASK FOR DETAILS)*POOL***ON SITE PARKING**
$1450/month - water & trash included. +1 parking/storage-Deposit BOC As Low As $800 -$35 Application Fee for any one over 18 (Adult)
Pet Friendly with Deposit (Ask for details)

CALL TO SCHEDULE A TOUR NOW (562)991-1662
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78134
Property Id 78134

(RLNE4943800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Randie Villa have any available units?
Randie Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does Randie Villa have?
Some of Randie Villa's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Randie Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Randie Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Randie Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Randie Villa is pet friendly.
Does Randie Villa offer parking?
Yes, Randie Villa offers parking.
Does Randie Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Randie Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Randie Villa have a pool?
Yes, Randie Villa has a pool.
Does Randie Villa have accessible units?
No, Randie Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Randie Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, Randie Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
