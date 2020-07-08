9743 Rose Street

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

We are now offering a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. This unit is fully upgraded with a beautiful modern touch, and brand new restroom. The unit also has a large spacious living room. Washer hookups in the unit.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



For further information call the office

(562)908-1415



Property Address:

9743 Rose St.

Bellflower, CA 90706



Visit our website:

www.primemgnt.com



Professionally Managed by PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.