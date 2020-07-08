All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9743 Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9743 Rose Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:01 AM

9743 Rose Street

9743 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9743 Rose Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
We are now offering a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. This unit is fully upgraded with a beautiful modern touch, and brand new restroom. The unit also has a large spacious living room. Washer hookups in the unit.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

For further information call the office
(562)908-1415

Property Address:
9743 Rose St.
Bellflower, CA 90706

Visit our website:
www.primemgnt.com

Professionally Managed by PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9743 Rose Street have any available units?
9743 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9743 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
9743 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9743 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 9743 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9743 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 9743 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 9743 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9743 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9743 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 9743 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 9743 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 9743 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9743 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9743 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9743 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9743 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles