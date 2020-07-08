9743 Rose Street

Amenities
We are now offering a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. This unit is fully upgraded with a beautiful modern touch, and brand new restroom. The unit also has a large spacious living room. Washer hookups in the unit.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
For further information call the office
(562)908-1415
Property Address:
9743 Rose St.
Bellflower, CA 90706
Visit our website:
www.primemgnt.com
Professionally Managed by PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.