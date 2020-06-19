9635 Cedar Street

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Beautiful 1 Bedroom Home Ready to Move In! Gourmet Kitchen W/ Plenty Of Cabinets! Renovated Bathroom W/Full Tub and New Floor! Fresh Interior and Exterior Paint! Huge Living Room! Spacious Bedroom! Great Dining! Washer and Dryer Hook-up Inside Separate Laundry Room! Brand New Roof, All New Windows and Brand New Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures! One Car Attached Garage and two On-Site Parking Space! Secluded Back Yard --- Wonderful for Entertaining! Terrific Neighborhood! Convenience Location: Easy Access To 91 and 605 Freeways, 5 Minutes to Cerritos and Lakewood Malls! High Ranking Schools : Valley Christian, Saint Joseph and Mayfair High School, Esther Lindstrom Blue Ribbon Elementary School! Rent Includes: Gardener and Water. Great Opportunity to Have This Wonderful Home For Your Coming Holidays!