All apartments in Bellflower
9625 Park Street - D
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:42 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9625 Park Street - D
9625 Park Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9625 Park Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower
Amenities
on-site laundry
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
9625 Park St., Apt D, Bellflower, CA 90706
Upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Freshly painted, new carpet, open kitchen, onsite laundry room. No pets. Street Parking.
Open House Friday 2/21 4-6 pm and Tuesday 2/25 4-6pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9625 Park Street - D have any available units?
9625 Park Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellflower, CA
.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bellflower Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9625 Park Street - D have?
Some of 9625 Park Street - D's amenities include on-site laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9625 Park Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Park Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Park Street - D pet-friendly?
No, 9625 Park Street - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bellflower
.
Does 9625 Park Street - D offer parking?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not offer parking.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have a pool?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have accessible units?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.
