9625 Park Street - D
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:42 AM

9625 Park Street - D

9625 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Park Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
9625 Park St., Apt D, Bellflower, CA 90706

Upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Freshly painted, new carpet, open kitchen, onsite laundry room. No pets. Street Parking.

Open House Friday 2/21 4-6 pm and Tuesday 2/25 4-6pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Park Street - D have any available units?
9625 Park Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 Park Street - D have?
Some of 9625 Park Street - D's amenities include on-site laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Park Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Park Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Park Street - D pet-friendly?
No, 9625 Park Street - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9625 Park Street - D offer parking?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not offer parking.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have a pool?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have accessible units?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Park Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 9625 Park Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.

