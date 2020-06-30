All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9461 Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9461 Olive Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

9461 Olive Street

9461 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9461 Olive Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom, 1 bath freshly painted, ceiling fan in the bedroom. Clean, ready to move in now. 1 car parking space at front of the complex.
Near the 91 Fwy and 605.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9461 Olive Street have any available units?
9461 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9461 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
9461 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9461 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 9461 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9461 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 9461 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 9461 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9461 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9461 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 9461 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 9461 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 9461 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9461 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9461 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9461 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9461 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles