9305 Cedar Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

9305 Cedar Street

9305 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

9305 Cedar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh painted inside with one attached garage and one parking space, Central air, private side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Cedar Street have any available units?
9305 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9305 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 9305 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9305 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 9305 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 9305 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 9305 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 9305 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 9305 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9305 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9305 Cedar Street has units with air conditioning.
