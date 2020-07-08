All apartments in Bellflower
8750 Cedar Street

Location

8750 Cedar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath detached side house with brand new paint and vinyl wood plank flooring. In Bellflower with one car garage!!! Plenty of space in this big 2bed/1 bath side house. This unit has just been freshly painted. New flooring in the living room. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and trash; owner pays for water service. Hurry, this will not last. No pets.

$30 application fee per adult;
$150 inspection fee (one time due upon move in);
12 month minimum lease;

MOVE IN COSTS: 1 month rent + security deposit (equal to one month rent) + $150 inspection fee

To view the details of this, or any of our other available properties, please use the following link: www.rpmsouthland.com

Thanks

Near Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Buena Park, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Cypress, Downey, El Monte, Gardena, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Gate, Whittier

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Cedar Street have any available units?
8750 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 8750 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 8750 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 8750 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 8750 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 8750 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 8750 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8750 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8750 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

