8750 Cedar Street

w/d hookup garage

Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath detached side house with brand new paint and vinyl wood plank flooring. In Bellflower with one car garage!!! Plenty of space in this big 2bed/1 bath side house. This unit has just been freshly painted. New flooring in the living room. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and trash; owner pays for water service. Hurry, this will not last. No pets.



$30 application fee per adult;

$150 inspection fee (one time due upon move in);

12 month minimum lease;



MOVE IN COSTS: 1 month rent + security deposit (equal to one month rent) + $150 inspection fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

