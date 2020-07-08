All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

8534 Rose Street

8534 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

8534 Rose Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property has new paint, new flooring, new cabinets in kitchen and new bathroom remodel. Only the 2 bedroom 1 bath is for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8534 Rose Street have any available units?
8534 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 8534 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8534 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 8534 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 8534 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 8534 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 8534 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8534 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 8534 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 8534 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 8534 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8534 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8534 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8534 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

