All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 8518 Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
8518 Cedar Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

8518 Cedar Street

8518 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

8518 Cedar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedrooms house on a fourplex set-up very large master bedroom dinning area private back yard laundry room in the 2 attached car garage 2nd house from the front!!! Excellent condition..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Cedar Street have any available units?
8518 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 8518 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 8518 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 8518 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 8518 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 8518 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 8518 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 8518 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8518 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles