Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 17903 Woodruff Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
17903 Woodruff Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17903 Woodruff Ave
17903 Woodruff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Location
17903 Woodruff Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 beds 2 baths home newly remodeled with newer kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring, and lighting. Large yard with two car garage and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17903 Woodruff Ave have any available units?
17903 Woodruff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellflower, CA
.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bellflower Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17903 Woodruff Ave have?
Some of 17903 Woodruff Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17903 Woodruff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17903 Woodruff Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17903 Woodruff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17903 Woodruff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17903 Woodruff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17903 Woodruff Ave does offer parking.
Does 17903 Woodruff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17903 Woodruff Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17903 Woodruff Ave have a pool?
No, 17903 Woodruff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17903 Woodruff Ave have accessible units?
No, 17903 Woodruff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17903 Woodruff Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17903 Woodruff Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706
Similar Pages
Bellflower 1 Bedrooms
Bellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with Pool
Bellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles