15716 Stevens Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706 Bellflower
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single family home with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom with detached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. The property has central A/C and central heat. Large front and back yard, and a private spa......its a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15716 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
15716 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 15716 Stevens Avenue have?
Some of 15716 Stevens Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15716 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15716 Stevens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.