Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

15716 Stevens Avenue

15716 Stevens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15716 Stevens Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single family home with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom with detached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. The property has central A/C and central heat. Large front and back yard, and a private spa......its a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15716 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
15716 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 15716 Stevens Avenue have?
Some of 15716 Stevens Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15716 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15716 Stevens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15716 Stevens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15716 Stevens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 15716 Stevens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15716 Stevens Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15716 Stevens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15716 Stevens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15716 Stevens Avenue have a pool?
No, 15716 Stevens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15716 Stevens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15716 Stevens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15716 Stevens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15716 Stevens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
