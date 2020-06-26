All apartments in Bellflower
15145 Eucalyptus Avenue

15145 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15145 Eucalyptus Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home has a touch of class that has been lovingly cared for. Spectacular curb appeal. Relax and enjoy private settings outdoor concrete covered patio perfect for morning coffee. Pleasant living space with a generous master suite retreat features a sitting area, jacuzzi soaking tub, separate walk-in-shower and oversized walk-in closet. Entertaining is easy with the open concept spacious gourmet kitchen with skylight offering granite counters, breakfast bar, double oven, separate island counter area all of which opens to the living room and dining room area. One of a kind home with large family room. Think Garden the front and back yard is awesome with automatic sprinklers.
The family home has solar panels. Hidden storage to maximize the usable space. This marvelous home is located in a quiet street neighborhood. Additional features include; dual central air-conditioning, heating, ceiling fans, high ceilings, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, dual pane windows in most areas, sliding door, open floor plan, potential RV parking area on the side of the house and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
15145 Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15145 Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue offers parking.
Does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
No, 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15145 Eucalyptus Avenue has units with dishwashers.

