15145 Eucalyptus Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home has a touch of class that has been lovingly cared for. Spectacular curb appeal. Relax and enjoy private settings outdoor concrete covered patio perfect for morning coffee. Pleasant living space with a generous master suite retreat features a sitting area, jacuzzi soaking tub, separate walk-in-shower and oversized walk-in closet. Entertaining is easy with the open concept spacious gourmet kitchen with skylight offering granite counters, breakfast bar, double oven, separate island counter area all of which opens to the living room and dining room area. One of a kind home with large family room. Think Garden the front and back yard is awesome with automatic sprinklers.

The family home has solar panels. Hidden storage to maximize the usable space. This marvelous home is located in a quiet street neighborhood. Additional features include; dual central air-conditioning, heating, ceiling fans, high ceilings, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, dual pane windows in most areas, sliding door, open floor plan, potential RV parking area on the side of the house and more.