All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 14720 Betty Jean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
14720 Betty Jean Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:53 PM

14720 Betty Jean Avenue

14720 Betty Jean Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

14720 Betty Jean Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN A POPULAR BELLFLOWER NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS IS AN AMAZING HOME. BIG CORNER HOUSE. NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM! LARGE KITCHEN. FORMAL DINING ROOM! BIG COVERED PATIO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue have any available units?
14720 Betty Jean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 14720 Betty Jean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14720 Betty Jean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14720 Betty Jean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue offers parking.
Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue have a pool?
No, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14720 Betty Jean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14720 Betty Jean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles