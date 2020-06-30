14720 Betty Jean Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706 Bellflower
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN A POPULAR BELLFLOWER NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS IS AN AMAZING HOME. BIG CORNER HOUSE. NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM! LARGE KITCHEN. FORMAL DINING ROOM! BIG COVERED PATIO!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
