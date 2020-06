Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with remodeled kitchen and baths. Fireplace in the living rm, large covered patio, large 2 car garage, Central Air & heat. Located in Sunray estates walking distance to Mayfair High school & Lindstrom elementary. Appliances included are Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer hook ups, built-in stove and oven. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen for storage. Non smoking will consider small pets under 40 pounds. No Section 8.