Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

4926 Beck Ave B

4926 Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Beck Avenue, Bell, CA 90201
Bell

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed/1 bath duplex house - Property Id: 111358

2 bed/1 bath house with washer and dryer hook ups, 2 car garage with brand new restroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111358
Property Id 111358

(RLNE4812005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Beck Ave B have any available units?
4926 Beck Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell, CA.
What amenities does 4926 Beck Ave B have?
Some of 4926 Beck Ave B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Beck Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Beck Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Beck Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 Beck Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 4926 Beck Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Beck Ave B offers parking.
Does 4926 Beck Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Beck Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Beck Ave B have a pool?
No, 4926 Beck Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Beck Ave B have accessible units?
No, 4926 Beck Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Beck Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Beck Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4926 Beck Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4926 Beck Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
