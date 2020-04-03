All apartments in Bell Gardens
Find more places like 7720 Gephart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bell Gardens, CA
/
7720 Gephart Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

7720 Gephart Avenue

7720 Gephart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7720 Gephart Avenue, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Bell Gardens

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom House in the City of Bell Gardens! Two bathrooms (one upstairs & one downstairs). Private yard front & rear & off street parking.
Remodeled bathrooms, new paint interior & new carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have any available units?
7720 Gephart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
Is 7720 Gephart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Gephart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Gephart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Gephart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Gardens.
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7720 Gephart Avenue offers parking.
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Gephart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have a pool?
No, 7720 Gephart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7720 Gephart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 Gephart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 Gephart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACudahy, CADowney, CAPico Rivera, CANorwalk, CAEast Los Angeles, CACompton, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAParamount, CABellflower, CAMonterey Park, CAWhittier, CAFlorence-Graham, CACerritos, CASouth Whittier, CACarson, CAAlhambra, CAArtesia, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles