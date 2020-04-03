7720 Gephart Avenue, Bell Gardens, CA 90201 Bell Gardens
Two Bedroom House in the City of Bell Gardens! Two bathrooms (one upstairs & one downstairs). Private yard front & rear & off street parking. Remodeled bathrooms, new paint interior & new carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7720 Gephart Avenue have any available units?
7720 Gephart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
Is 7720 Gephart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Gephart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.