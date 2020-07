Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

I'm proud to present this newly remodeled home that is for rent. This home has new LED lighting, ceiling fans in all of the rooms, new appliances which includes a refrigerator and a stove, new kitchen cabinets, and assigned Parking for 1 vehicle



This home is across the street from the park, and near major shopping centers and The bicycle club casino.