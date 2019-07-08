All apartments in Bell Gardens
Find more places like 6632 Perry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bell Gardens, CA
/
6632 Perry Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

6632 Perry Road

6632 Perry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6632 Perry Road, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Bell Gardens

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large rear unit for rent, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, approximately 1,400 of living space with carport for 2 vehicles near Veteran's Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Perry Road have any available units?
6632 Perry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
Is 6632 Perry Road currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Perry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Perry Road pet-friendly?
No, 6632 Perry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Gardens.
Does 6632 Perry Road offer parking?
Yes, 6632 Perry Road offers parking.
Does 6632 Perry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Perry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Perry Road have a pool?
No, 6632 Perry Road does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Perry Road have accessible units?
No, 6632 Perry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Perry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Perry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6632 Perry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6632 Perry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACudahy, CADowney, CAPico Rivera, CANorwalk, CAEast Los Angeles, CACompton, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAParamount, CABellflower, CAMonterey Park, CAWhittier, CAFlorence-Graham, CACerritos, CASouth Whittier, CACarson, CAAlhambra, CAArtesia, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles