Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

943 Spica

943 Spica Drive · (909) 240-3280
Location

943 Spica Drive, Beaumont, CA 92223
Sundance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 943 Spica · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280.

Beautiful three bedroom two story home featuring a great open floor plan! The family room is spacious offering a built-in media niche and convenient access to the dining area, kitchen, and the backyard. The gourmet kitchen features plenty of storage space, pantry, and a unique corner style layout with a center island, great for gatherings. The spacious bedrooms and laundry room sit privately upstairs. The master suite is expansive with a large en-suite featuring dual vanity sinks, a soaking tub, and walk-in shower! The backyard is great for enjoying a nice sunny day, featuring a covered patio with outdoor ceiling fans! This home is conveniently located within close proximity of local schools, parks, grocery stores, medical facilities, and I-10 freeway!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5906079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

