Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

599 N Easy Street

599 North Easy Street · (209) 722-1594 ext. 3
Location

599 North Easy Street, Bear Creek, CA 95340

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 599 N Easy Street · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bed / 2 Bath House - To apply for this property please click on View Details / Apply Now.
Please note that applications will only be processed after your application fee has been received via online, check or money order.

This 3 bedroom / 2 bath house will soon be available for rent. Inside view pictures and additional information will be available soon.

For further details or a showing please call or visit:

Merced Old 99 Realty
1590 W 16th St
Merced, Ca 95340
(209) 722-1594
www.mo99realty.com

Dwight Larks, Broker Cal B.R.E. # 01314496
John Henry Schwalbach, Realtor Cal B.R.E. # 01940284

We are located on 16th St in between V St & Hwy 59 in the same parking lot as Choice Motors Auto Sales and near Western Motors.

Deposit may be up to two months rent.

Section 8 accepted but not required.

Merced Old 99 Realty is not responsible for inaccurate information nor misleading information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

