Barstow, CA
911 Granada Hill Ave.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

911 Granada Hill Ave.

911 Granada Hills Avenue · (760) 256-5760
Location

911 Granada Hills Avenue, Barstow, CA 92311

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 911 Granada Hill Ave. · Avail. Aug 8

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
911 Granada Hill Ave. Available 08/08/20 Coming soon , Newer Beautiful 3bd/2ba home! Pre lease today - This large newer construction home will be available soon! newer upgraded home in the hills of Barstow California is full of modern finishes and natural lighting! Great neighborhood and views, near Fort Irwiin, shopping and entertainment
wood-cabinetry, inviting gas fireplace and laundry room. Spacious bathrooms, dual sinks and moen faucets and energy efficient throughout. Tile Roof, 2 Car Direct Access Garage, 5ft High Fencing and Front Landscaping, A must see! Apply now and reserve your new home in advance. For more information or to apply online, please visit www.cbhsrentals.com

(RLNE4322440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

