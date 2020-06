Amenities

561 Valley Ave #B Available 06/16/20 2 bedroom 1 bath home Apply today!! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is near the 15 Fwy , shopping and more. Call Merrisa to set up a viewing 760-256-5760. Visit our website www.cbhsrentals.com for more information or apply for property.

-Credit 600 or higher

-Income 3x the rent

-No Prior evictions

-No open bankruptcies

-No money owed to previous landlords

-Income and rental history has to be verifiable



No Pets Allowed



