755 La Costa Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium. You will find upgrades throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, quality wood laminate flooring and custom paint. Kitchen and dining are open to the living room with fireplace. Two car attached garage with epoxy floor. Enjoy dinner out on the patio while you listen to the fountain just beyond the green of the 18th hole. Walking distance to the club house, with all of it's amenities



