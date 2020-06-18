All apartments in Banning
755 La Costa Dr.

755 La Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Banning
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA 92220

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium. You will find upgrades throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, quality wood laminate flooring and custom paint. Kitchen and dining are open to the living room with fireplace. Two car attached garage with epoxy floor. Enjoy dinner out on the patio while you listen to the fountain just beyond the green of the 18th hole. Walking distance to the club house, with all of it's amenities

(RLNE5316109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 La Costa Dr. have any available units?
755 La Costa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Banning, CA.
What amenities does 755 La Costa Dr. have?
Some of 755 La Costa Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 La Costa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
755 La Costa Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 La Costa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 755 La Costa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Banning.
Does 755 La Costa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 755 La Costa Dr. does offer parking.
Does 755 La Costa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 La Costa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 La Costa Dr. have a pool?
No, 755 La Costa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 755 La Costa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 755 La Costa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 755 La Costa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 La Costa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 La Costa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 La Costa Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
