Amenities

garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Back house with a small fenced yard, laundry in garage. This home is a newer home with combo tile floors in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Central heat and air, nice atmosphere with big windows. About 10 minutes from the 10 freeway, 30-40 minutes to Downtown LA depending on traffic. Parking for 3-4 cars max