Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 3030 Vineland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
3030 Vineland
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3030 Vineland
3030 Vineland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3030 Vineland Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice place to live. All white, nice view, close to 10 FWY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3030 Vineland have any available units?
3030 Vineland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baldwin Park, CA
.
Is 3030 Vineland currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Vineland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Vineland pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Vineland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park
.
Does 3030 Vineland offer parking?
No, 3030 Vineland does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Vineland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Vineland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Vineland have a pool?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Vineland have accessible units?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Vineland have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Vineland have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Similar Pages
Baldwin Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
Baldwin Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Baldwin Park Apartments with Parking
Baldwin Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Monrovia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Claremont, CA
Artesia, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles