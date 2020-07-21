All apartments in Baldwin Park
3030 Vineland

3030 Vineland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Vineland Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice place to live. All white, nice view, close to 10 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Vineland have any available units?
3030 Vineland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 3030 Vineland currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Vineland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Vineland pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Vineland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 3030 Vineland offer parking?
No, 3030 Vineland does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Vineland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Vineland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Vineland have a pool?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Vineland have accessible units?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Vineland have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Vineland have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Vineland does not have units with air conditioning.
