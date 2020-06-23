All apartments in Baldwin Park
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:17 PM

14020 Elwyn Drive

14020 Elwyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14020 Elwyn Drive, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
online portal
This spacious 2 bedroom unit features new paint, carpet/flooring, and countertops. The property is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free complex. Includes laundry hook-ups and one car attached garage.
*Unit B is 2nd unit on the right as you enter the driveway

$1675.00 Rent / $1675.00 Deposit
Lease Term: month to month
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include an additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

Owner pays for water, trash, and gardener.

The property does not accept Section 8.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc. Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent. Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

