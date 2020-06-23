14020 Elwyn Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage online portal

This spacious 2 bedroom unit features new paint, carpet/flooring, and countertops. The property is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free complex. Includes laundry hook-ups and one car attached garage.

*Unit B is 2nd unit on the right as you enter the driveway



$1675.00 Rent / $1675.00 Deposit

Lease Term: month to month

Application Fee: $45



Rent does not include an additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



Owner pays for water, trash, and gardener.



The property does not accept Section 8.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc. Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent. Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.