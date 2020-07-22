All apartments in Baldwin Park
13925 Susquehanna Avenue
13925 Susquehanna Avenue

13925 Susquehanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Baldwin Park
Location

13925 Susquehanna Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. All appliances will be installed including range, dish washer, microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have any available units?
13925 Susquehanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have?
Some of 13925 Susquehanna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13925 Susquehanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13925 Susquehanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 Susquehanna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
