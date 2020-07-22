Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 13925 Susquehanna Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
13925 Susquehanna Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13925 Susquehanna Avenue
13925 Susquehanna Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13925 Susquehanna Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. All appliances will be installed including range, dish washer, microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have any available units?
13925 Susquehanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baldwin Park, CA
.
What amenities does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have?
Some of 13925 Susquehanna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13925 Susquehanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13925 Susquehanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 Susquehanna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park
.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13925 Susquehanna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13925 Susquehanna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Similar Pages
Baldwin Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
Baldwin Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Baldwin Park Apartments with Parking
Baldwin Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Monrovia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Claremont, CA
Artesia, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles