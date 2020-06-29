All apartments in Baldwin Park
Last updated February 28 2020

13508 Ramona Parkway

13508 Ramona Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

13508 Ramona Parkway, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice townhouse 2 suites 2.5 bath with attached garage - Nice townhouse 2 suites 2.5 bath with attached garage

(RLNE3325055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13508 Ramona Parkway have any available units?
13508 Ramona Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 13508 Ramona Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
13508 Ramona Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13508 Ramona Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 13508 Ramona Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 13508 Ramona Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 13508 Ramona Parkway offers parking.
Does 13508 Ramona Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13508 Ramona Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13508 Ramona Parkway have a pool?
No, 13508 Ramona Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 13508 Ramona Parkway have accessible units?
No, 13508 Ramona Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 13508 Ramona Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 13508 Ramona Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13508 Ramona Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 13508 Ramona Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
