All apartments in Baldwin Park
Find more places like 13302 Ramona Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
13302 Ramona Boulevard
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

13302 Ramona Boulevard

13302 Ramona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baldwin Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13302 Ramona Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, close by market, restaurant , and Freeway access , attached garage with access to unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard have any available units?
13302 Ramona Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 13302 Ramona Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13302 Ramona Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 Ramona Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13302 Ramona Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13302 Ramona Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13302 Ramona Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13302 Ramona Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13302 Ramona Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13302 Ramona Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13302 Ramona Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13302 Ramona Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave
Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Similar Pages

Baldwin Park 1 BedroomsBaldwin Park 2 Bedrooms
Baldwin Park Apartments with GarageBaldwin Park Apartments with Gym
Baldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles