9913 Vertrice Ave

Amenities
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Other Amenities carpet, drapes or blinds, culdesac, split-wing large master bedroom, dining area, fireplace, ceiling fans, storage, security system, den & living room, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, auto sprinklers, kitchen pantry, 3-car garage, backyard, covered patio, appliances - dishwasher, air conditioning, range, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hookup, microwave. Pet policies - No Dogs Allowed, No Cats Allowed
Stephanie Mazza, Broker
DRE#01971765
(RLNE5183483)