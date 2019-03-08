All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated June 15 2020

9913 Vertrice Ave

9913 Vertrice Avenue · (661) 847-9396 ext. 207
Location

9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Terra Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9913 Vertrice Ave · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Other Amenities carpet, drapes or blinds, culdesac, split-wing large master bedroom, dining area, fireplace, ceiling fans, storage, security system, den & living room, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, auto sprinklers, kitchen pantry, 3-car garage, backyard, covered patio, appliances - dishwasher, air conditioning, range, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hookup, microwave. Pet policies - No Dogs Allowed, No Cats Allowed

Stephanie Mazza, Broker
DRE#01971765

(RLNE5183483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 Vertrice Ave have any available units?
9913 Vertrice Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9913 Vertrice Ave have?
Some of 9913 Vertrice Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 Vertrice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9913 Vertrice Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 Vertrice Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9913 Vertrice Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9913 Vertrice Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9913 Vertrice Ave does offer parking.
Does 9913 Vertrice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 Vertrice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 Vertrice Ave have a pool?
No, 9913 Vertrice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9913 Vertrice Ave have accessible units?
No, 9913 Vertrice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 Vertrice Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9913 Vertrice Ave has units with dishwashers.
